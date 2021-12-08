Call of Duty: Mobile December 8 Redeem Codes - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Call of Duty: Mobile is a hugely popular free-to-play shooter video game that became popular in India especially after the government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India in 2020 over data privacy concerns. Call of Duty: Mobile has been developed by TiMi Studios and it was released on October 1, 2019. The popular mobile game was published by Activision for both Android and iOS platforms.

Call of Duty: Mobile offers in-game items like characters, skins, and many more things to attract its players.

Call of Duty Mobile has crossed over 8 million downloads for mobile devices. Using these CODM redeem codes, you can get various exciting features like many weapon skins, characters, guns, and other rewards. Recently they have released the redemption codes which are searched by many names like Call of Duty Redeem code, COD Mobile redeem code and CODM redeem code.

Call of Duty Mobile Redeem code for December 8, 2021:

BMTUZBZXUD

BLMLZCZH88

BMRNZBZNKC

BJUOZBZCCP

BMRMZBZESA

BKGUZCZ8G8

BMRCZCZ8CS

COD Mobile Redeem code New

- BJUNZBZBUA

- BJUCZBZ448

- BJMGZCZRGT

- BMRMZBZESA

- BJUMZBZEWE

- BJMIZCZ9QD

- BJRLZBZDV8

- BLFUZBZTX

- BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR

- BJUCZBZ448

- BJMMZCZAQS

- BFOGZKDFDUZ74MJ

- BFODZMVHDIZ8FE8

- BGRBZBZG3K

-3EREQN8HR4KXN

- SX4G-73D55-RNJ7

- BFNUZILDFZ4JU43

- 170TSIINDQ9UZ

- ARPM3LUJ0JF97

- BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX

- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

Step-by-step process to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Codes

Step 1: Visit the Official Redemption website of Call of Duty Mobile @www.callofduty.com/redemption.

Step 2: Enter UID, redeem Code, and Verification code and then, click on the Submit button.

Step 3: You will receive rewards in-game mailbox.

Step 4: Collect those rewards.