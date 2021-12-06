Call of Duty: Mobile December 6 Redeem Codes - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Code Today: Call of Duty (COD): Mobile is a free-to-play shooter video game which was released on October 1, 2019 and this game is hugely popular among mobile game players.

Call of Duty: Mobile has been developed by TiMi Studios and the game was published for both Android and iOS platforms by Activision. Call of Duty: Mobile has over 270 million downloads within a year.

The game is hugely popular among young mobile game players because Call of Duty: Mobile offers in-game items like characters, skins, and many more things to attract its players.

Call of Duty Mobile Redeem code for December 6, 2021

- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

- QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

- BMRMZBZESA

- ARPM3LUJ0JF97

- BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

- 170TSIINDQ9UZ

- BJUMZBZEWE

- BLILZCZ5UE

- BJUNZBZBUA

- BKHDZBZ7U5

Step-by-step process to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Codes

Step 1: Visit the Official Redemption website of Call of Duty Mobile @www.callofduty.com/redemption.

Step 2: Enter UID, redeem Code, and Verification code and then, click on the Submit button.

Step 3: You will receive rewards in-game mailbox.

Step 4: Collect those rewards.