Call of Duty: Mobile December 5 Redeem Codes - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Code news: Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play shooter video game which is hugely popular among youths in India. The game was released on October 1, 2019 and it was published by Activision for both Android and iOS.

Call of Duty: Mobile is loved by millions of mobile game lovers because it offers in-game items like characters, skins, and various other items. Players can purchase these items from the shop by using coins but most of the players use earn redeem codes to buy the in-game items.

Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Code December 5, 2021

- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

- QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

- BMRMZBZESA

- ARPM3LUJ0JF97

- BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

- 170TSIINDQ9UZ

- BJUMZBZEWE

- BLILZCZ5UE

- BJUNZBZBUA

- BKHDZBZ7U5

COD Mobile Redeem code New

- BJUCZBZ448

- BJMGZCZRGT

- BJMIZCZ9QD

- BJRLZBZDV8

- BLFUZBZTX

- BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR

- BJMMZCZAQS

- BFOGZKDFDUZ74MJ

- BFODZMVHDIZ8FE8

- BGRBZBZG3K

- 3EREQN8HR4KXN

- SX4G-73D55-RNJ7

Step-by-step process to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Codes

Step 1: Visit the Official Redemption website of Call of Duty Mobile @www.callofduty.com/redemption.

Step 2: Enter UID, redeem Code, and Verification code and then, click on the Submit button.

Step 3: You will receive rewards in-game mailbox.

Step 4: Collect those rewards.