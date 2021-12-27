Call of Duty: Mobile December 27 Redeem Codes: How to redeem today's free codes

Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Code latest updates: Call of Duty (COD): Mobile is a hugely popular game mobile game which gained popularity in India after the government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India in September 2020 due to privacy concerns. Call of Duty: Mobile was released on October 1, 2019. COD: Mobile has been developed by TiMi Studios. The game was published for both Android and iOS platforms by Activision. Call of Duty: Mobile set a new record by having over 270 million downloads within a year.

Call of Duty: Mobile offers in-game items like characters, skins and several other things to gamers.

Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem code December 27, 2021

- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

- QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

- BMRMZBZESA

- ARPM3LUJ0JF97

- BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

- 170TSIINDQ9UZ

- BJUMZBZEWE

- BLILZCZ5UE

- BJUNZBZBUA

- BKHDZBZ7U5

COD: Mobile Redeem code New

- BJUCZBZ448

- BJMGZCZRGT

- BJMIZCZ9QD

- BJRLZBZDV8

- BLFUZBZTX

- BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR

- BJMMZCZAQS

- BFOGZKDFDUZ74MJ

- BFODZMVHDIZ8FE8

- BGRBZBZG3K

Step-by-step process to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Codes

Step 1: Visit the Official Redemption website of Call of Duty Mobile @www.callofduty.com/redemption.

Step 2: Enter UID, redeem Code, and Verification code and then, click on the Submit button.

Step 3: You will receive rewards in-game mailbox.

Step 4: Collect those rewards.