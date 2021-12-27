Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Call of Duty: Mobile December 27 Redeem Codes: How to redeem today's free codes

Call of Duty (COD): Mobile was published for both Android and iOS platforms by Activision.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2021, 10:29 AM IST

Call of Duty: Mobile December 27 Redeem Codes: How to redeem today's free codes

Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Code latest updates: Call of Duty (COD): Mobile is a hugely popular game mobile game which gained popularity in India after the government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India in September 2020 due to privacy concerns. Call of Duty: Mobile was released on October 1, 2019. COD: Mobile has been developed by TiMi Studios. The game was published for both Android and iOS platforms by Activision. Call of Duty: Mobile set a new record by having over 270 million downloads within a year.

Call of Duty: Mobile offers in-game items like characters, skins and several other things to gamers. 

Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem code December 27, 2021

- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

- QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

- BMRMZBZESA

- ARPM3LUJ0JF97

- BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

- 170TSIINDQ9UZ

- BJUMZBZEWE

- BLILZCZ5UE

- BJUNZBZBUA

- BKHDZBZ7U5

COD: Mobile Redeem code New

- BJUNZBZBUA
- BJUCZBZ448
- BJMGZCZRGT
- BMRMZBZESA
- BJUMZBZEWE
- BJMIZCZ9QD
- BJRLZBZDV8
- BLFUZBZTX
- BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR
- BJUCZBZ448
- BJMMZCZAQS
- BFOGZKDFDUZ74MJ
- BFODZMVHDIZ8FE8
- BGRBZBZG3K

Step-by-step process to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Codes 

Step 1: Visit the Official Redemption website of Call of Duty Mobile @www.callofduty.com/redemption.

Step 2: Enter UID, redeem Code, and Verification code and then, click on the Submit button.

Step 3: You will receive rewards in-game mailbox.

Step 4: Collect those rewards.

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.