Call of Duty: Mobile December 26 Redeem Codes: How to redeem today's free codes

Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Code latest updates: Call of Duty (COD): Mobile is a very popular mobile game which was released on October 1, 2019. COD: Mobile has been developed by TiMi Studios and the game was published for both Android and iOS platforms by Activision. Call of Duty: Mobile has over 270 million downloads within a year.
Call of Duty: Mobile offers in-game items like characters, skins and several other things to gamers.
Call of Duty Mobile Redeem code December 26, 2021
- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT
- QVABZA5RI7ZHQ
- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP
- BMRMZBZESA
- ARPM3LUJ0JF97
- BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK
- 170TSIINDQ9UZ
- BJUMZBZEWE
- BLILZCZ5UE
- BJUNZBZBUA
- BKHDZBZ7U5
Step-by-step process to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Codes
Step 1: Visit the Official Redemption website of Call of Duty Mobile @www.callofduty.com/redemption.
Step 2: Enter UID, redeem Code, and Verification code and then, click on the Submit button.
Step 3: You will receive rewards in-game mailbox.
Step 4: Collect those rewards.