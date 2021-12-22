Call of Duty: Mobile December 22 Redeem Codes: How to redeem today's free codes

Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Code today latest updates: Developed by TiMi Studios, Call of Duty: Mobile is a very popular mobile game which was first released on October 1, 2019. Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play shooter video game and it was published for both Android and iOS platforms by Activision.
Call of Duty: Mobile has now become a very popular game in India and the game gained popularity specially after the Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India in 2020 over privacy concerns. Call of Duty: Mobile has become popular among youth within a short span of time because it also offers in-game items like characters, skins, etc.
Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem code December 22, 2021
- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT
- QVABZA5RI7ZHQ
- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP
- BMRMZBZESA
- ARPM3LUJ0JF97
- BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK
- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP
- 170TSIINDQ9UZ
- BJUMZBZEWE
- BLILZCZ5UE
- BJUNZBZBUA
- BKHDZBZ7U5
COD Mobile Redeem code New
- BJUNZBZBUA
- BJUCZBZ448
- BJMGZCZRGT
- BMRMZBZESA
- BJUMZBZEWE
- BJMIZCZ9QD
- BJRLZBZDV8
- BLFUZBZTX
- BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR
- BJUCZBZ448
- BJMMZCZAQS
- BFOGZKDFDUZ74MJ
- BFODZMVHDIZ8FE8
- BGRBZBZG3K
Step-by-step process to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Codes
Step 1: Visit the Official Redemption website of Call of Duty Mobile @www.callofduty.com/redemption.
Step 2: Enter UID, redeem Code, and Verification code and then, click on the Submit button.
Step 3: You will receive rewards in-game mailbox.
Step 4: Collect those rewards.