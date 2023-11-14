Headlines

Revealed: Secret behind Malaika Arora's fitness and diet

World Cup 2023: Star Sports forced to remove Virat Kohli from IND vs NZ preview poster, here’s why

Buy these premium travel adapters, get up to 45% off

Get your hands on amazing anime wall posters, get up to 60% off

This is world's oldest company, found 1445 years ago, firm survived two atomic bombs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Revealed: Secret behind Malaika Arora's fitness and diet

World Cup 2023: Star Sports forced to remove Virat Kohli from IND vs NZ preview poster, here’s why

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Ram-Leela; share unseen BTS photos with heartfelt note

Indian actors with most films in 100 crore club

10 superfood that prevents premature greying of hair

AI imagines popular Hollywood characters celebrating Diwali

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Ram-Leela; share unseen BTS photos with heartfelt note

Rhea Chakraborty says there is a 'sense of fear' in Bollywood in hiring her post drugs case: 'The power of trolls is...'

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star was Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

HomeTechnology

Technology

Buy these premium travel adapters, get up to 45% off

Explore the amazing range of travel adapters with great offers only on Amazon. Grab the deal now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Travel adapter is essential for hassle-free international travel. With the multi-type power outlet, advanced safety technology, and the convenience of charging multiple devices at once, you'll be well-prepared for your trips around the world.


GoTrippin Premium Universal Travel Adapter At Rs 1,189

  • Get up to 21% off on this travel adapter 
  • It's an all-in-one multipurpose adapter that covers more than 150 countries, including the USA, Europe, Japan, Dubai, UK, Brazil, China, Ireland, France, Canada, India, and Australia
  •  Its smart fast charging with 2 USB ports is a game-changer, you can charge two devices simultaneously at high speed, thanks to the built-in smart IC chip
  • This travel adapter is compatible with most of your travel accessories, like your mobile phone, tablet, digital cameras, laptop, and more
  • It has safety shutters and built-in surge and spike protection, and it's ROHS, CE, and FC certified for added peace of mind. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Ceptics Universal Travel Adapter At Rs 1,599

  • Get up to 36% off on this travel adapter 
  • It has 1 universal input and 2 USB ports, including a QC-3.0 and USB-C 20W port, it's perfect for fast charging your cell phones, iPhones, tablets, iPads, laptops, and other devices anywhere in the world 
  • The adapter comes with different output types to cover various countries, type A is suitable for Japan, the United States, Canada, and Mexico, type I is an international travel power adapter for China, Australia, and New Zealand, type C is for European countries, South America, and Asia and type G is a universal power adapter for the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and Hong Kong
  • It's built with an 8A fuse and has FCC, CE, and RoHS certifications, it also has surge protection, children's electric shock protection, plug lock, and built-in safety shutters to keep you and your devices safe from external shocks and short circuits while charging.

Buy Now on Amazon


Destinio Universal Travel Adapter At Rs 2,099

  • Get up to 30% off on this travel adapter 
  • It covers over 150 countries, including the USA, Europe, Japan, Dubai, UK, Brazil, China, Ireland, France, Canada, India, Australia, and many more
  • With 5 USB ports, including 2 Type C ports (PD & QC 3.0 compatible) and 3 USB A ports, you can charge up to 5 devices simultaneously at high speed
  • The built-in smart IC chip intelligently recognizes your devices and adjusts the right current output automatically, ensuring fast charging for all your device
  • The destinio universal adapter is compatible with most of your travel accessories, such as Android mobile phones, iPhones, cameras, speakers, earphones, tablets, shavers, smartwatches, power banks, and more.

Buy Now on Amazon

OREI Worldwide Universal Travel Adapter At Rs 1,099

  • Get flat 45% off on this travel adapter 
  • It's compatible with over 150 countries, including Europe (Type C), UK (Type G Plug Adapter), Australia (Type I), USA, and Japan (Type A). Plus, it's made of high-grade ABS material, so it's unbreakable
  • With its multi-type power outlet, ranging from 100V to 250V, this adapter can be used in outlets throughout North America, Europe, Australia, Japan, and parts of Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and China
  • The 3-in-1 worldwide adapter allows you to charge up to 3 devices simultaneously, it has 2 USB ports with a maximum power output of 2.1A, accommodating plugs from most countries, including India, USA, Australia, Europe, UK, and Asia (excluding the South African Type M plug)
  • It's CE, FC, and ROHS certified, and it features built-in safety shutters and fuse protection. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Wherever PM Modi, Amit Shah go their job...': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's harsh remarks ahead of polls

World Diabetes Day 2023 theme, significance: Key differences between Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Delhi-NCR air pollution: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram today? Air quality remains 'Poor' on Diwali morning

PM assured all possible help: CM Dhami said as he conducts inspection at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

One of India's richest actors has never given a hit, has more luxury cars than Khans, runs Rs 2500 crore business empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE