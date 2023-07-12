Headlines

Bumble users can now send a message even before matching, here’s how

Bumble’s new study shows that 85% of Indians surveyed say that receiving a compliment from someone from a potential romantic partner makes them more interested.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Bumble users can now message other users they see on their feed even before matching. The women-first dating and social networking app, recently launched Compliments that allows members to stand out by sending a note before connecting. The feature gives Bumble’s community the opportunity to be even more intentional about starting the conversation in a positive way. Reinforcing that kindness matters on Bumble, members who engage with Compliments have a statistically increased likelihood of matching and are more likely to have a good chat.

Bumble’s new study shows that 85% of Indians surveyed say that receiving a compliment from someone from a potential romantic partner makes them more interested. Anyone on Bumble can send one Compliments message per day on a person's profile prompts, bio or images and Compliments can be seen and received in two ways- through someone’s Beeline as well as their main Encounters page. Notifications will also be available upon opening the app for those who have unread Compliments.

Compliments joins Recommend to a Friend and Speed Dating, part of a bundle of new features which give Bumble members the opportunity to be even more intentional about starting the conversation in a positive way

