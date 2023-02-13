Search icon
Built-in satellite tuners: Big change coming to TVs, Union Minister reveals plan

TV viewers will be able to watch over 200 channels without the need for having set-top boxes. Here's what the government plans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

Built-in satellite tuners: Big change coming to TVs, Union Minister reveals plan
File Photo

The government is planning to have a new technology inside TV sets that will reduce the need to have set-top boxes. The plan was revealed by the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday.

Thakur revealed that efforts are underway to have built-in satellite tuners in television sets. These tuners will let TV viewers watch over 200 channels without the need for having set-top boxes. 

