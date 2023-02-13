Built-in satellite tuners: Big change coming to TVs, Union Minister reveals plan

File Photo

The government is planning to have a new technology inside TV sets that will reduce the need to have set-top boxes. The plan was revealed by the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday.

Thakur revealed that efforts are underway to have built-in satellite tuners in television sets. These tuners will let TV viewers watch over 200 channels without the need for having set-top boxes.

