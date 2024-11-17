Budget-friendly smartphones under Rs 25000: Know about the best smartphones under Rs 25000 from top brands.

With the start of the new year, practically every smartphone brand—with a few notable exceptions—is expected to revitalise the market. Users will have the opportunity to consider the previously released devices in the interim, selecting which to purchase and which to forego.

With multiple brands releasing smartphones with cutting-edge features and deals one after the other, the mid-range smartphone industry is highly competitive. Although 2024 remained a significant year for mid-range smartphones, several models, including the Vivo T3 Pro and Motorola Edge 50 Neo, gained popularity in the market. Thus, learn about the finest brands of smartphones around Rs 25,000.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: The Motorola Edge 50 Neo costs Rs. 23,999 and comes in a single 8GB+256GB RAM and storage version. However, during sales on Flipkart or the company's online shop, the handset's price occasionally falls below Rs. 20,000.

Vivo T3 Pro: The cheapest model costs Rs 29,999 and comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. which Flipkart Savings is offering at a 16% discount. During the sale, this smartphone is available for Rs. 24,999 and up. You are receiving a Rs 2000 discount on all bank cards as part of the bank's promotion. Additionally, your Flipkart Axis bank credit card will get you 5% cashback.

Nothing Phone 2a comes with striking features and style, the most well-liked phone in the Rs. 25,000 price range. The 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED screen of the Nothing Phone 2a has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset and up to 12GB of RAM power it.

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G: Alongside the Z9s model, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G smartphone was introduced in India earlier this week and is now for sale. With support for 80W fast charging, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip powers the iQOO Z9s Pro.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+: The 6.67-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen of the Redmi Note 13 Pro has a resolution of 1.5K. Dolby Vision support is included. 8GB of RAM is combined with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor to power it. This device's 200MP primary camera sensor is its main selling point. Additionally, the camera module has a 2MP macro lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Currently, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is available on Amazon for less than Rs 25,000.