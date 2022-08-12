BSNL Independence Day 2022 offer: Get 3300GB data at Rs 275, check details

The Independence Day special from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is really appealing. The government-run telecommunications provider would provide 75 days of fibre broadband for for Rs 275. Please keep in mind that this deal does not apply to every plan offered by the company.

Also, READ: Moto G62 budget 5G smartphone launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

In honour of Independence Day 2022, BSNL Bharat Fibre is discounting three of its plans (the Rs 449, Rs 599, and Rs 999 plans). Generally speaking, BSNL's Rs 449 package is its entry-level broadband offering. Let's examine this proposal, shall we?

Both the Rs 449 and Rs 599 plans are now available for Rs 275 for 75 days from BSNL and after the first seventy-five days, you'll be subject to the standard rates.

However, BSNL specifies that the offer is only valid for new customers and that the choice of service package must be made during the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Let's check out what all you get for Rs 999.

The BSNL Rs 999 broadband package would be discounted to Rs 775 for a period of 75 days. Because of the additional, "over-the-top" features it offers, this premium plan is a preferred pick among customers.

BSNL provides its Rs 449 broadband package with 30 Mbps of speed. After using the included 3.3 terabytes of monthly data, users will see a decrease in speed to 2 Mbps. Users on the Rs 599 plan may expect 60 Mbps speeds for the first 3.3 terabytes of monthly data before the connection slows to 2 Mbps. Lastly, with the Rs 999 broadband package, consumers receive 150 Mbps speed with 2TB of data. Dinsey+ users have free access to Hotstar, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, YuppTV, and Lionsgate, among other OTT services.