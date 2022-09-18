Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

BSNL 75 days of fibre broadband: Get 3300GB data at Rs 275, check details

if you have a limited budget and want to get a reasonably priced broadband service at home, you can choose this plan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 02:35 PM IST

BSNL 75 days of fibre broadband: Get 3300GB data at Rs 275, check details
BSNL 75 days of fibre broadband: Get 3300GB data at Rs 275, check details
BSNL provides customers with a wide variety of plans. Users benefit significantly more as a result than other telecom operators. The company first made the Independence Day offer a while back. As a result, users receive numerous benefits.
 
However, this is only available to BSNL broadband customers. The company's Rs 599 plan is available to you under the offer for Rs 275. Users of this plan must pay the regular tariff of the plan after 75 days, though.
 
Users of BSNL broadband receive 3300GB of high-speed data with this plan. This information is provided at a 60Mbps high speed. After the data is used up in this plan, the speed drops. In other words, your internet speed will drop to 2Mbps after the data has finished.
 
The users of this BSNL broadband plan now have access to one more perk. Users who benefit from this are not subject to installation fees from this company. In such a scenario, if you have a limited budget and want to get a reasonably priced broadband service at home, you can choose this plan.
 
Private telecom firms have more recently announced the rollout of 5G service. You'll get incredibly fast internet speed as a result. However, in the beginning, this service will only be provided in major cities.
 
It will then be implemented in other towns and cities. The company has not yet provided any information about its price or plans. However, a report stated that its plans might be more expensive than 4G plans.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.