BSNL 75 days of fibre broadband: Get 3300GB data at Rs 275, check details

BSNL provides customers with a wide variety of plans. Users benefit significantly more as a result than other telecom operators. The company first made the Independence Day offer a while back. As a result, users receive numerous benefits.

However, this is only available to BSNL broadband customers. The company's Rs 599 plan is available to you under the offer for Rs 275. Users of this plan must pay the regular tariff of the plan after 75 days, though.

Users of BSNL broadband receive 3300GB of high-speed data with this plan. This information is provided at a 60Mbps high speed. After the data is used up in this plan, the speed drops. In other words, your internet speed will drop to 2Mbps after the data has finished.

The users of this BSNL broadband plan now have access to one more perk. Users who benefit from this are not subject to installation fees from this company. In such a scenario, if you have a limited budget and want to get a reasonably priced broadband service at home, you can choose this plan.

Private telecom firms have more recently announced the rollout of 5G service. You'll get incredibly fast internet speed as a result. However, in the beginning, this service will only be provided in major cities.