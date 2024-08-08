Twitter
Technology

BSNL 5G Live Trial: Which cities will have 5G? Know simple steps to order 5G and 4G SIM online

BSNL has made 15,000 new 4G towers live nationwide.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

BSNL 5G Live Trial: Which cities will have 5G? Know simple steps to order 5G and 4G SIM online
BSNL 5G Trial Live: BSNL has finally launched its 4G service, marking an important upgrade for the state-owned telecom company. The company is on the verge of providing superfast connectivity across the country. As per reports, BSNL has activated 15,000 additional 4G towers across the country. 

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister, declared that 80,000 towers would be put in place by the end of October and that the remaining 21,000 would be finished by March of the following year. Thus, by March 2025, one lakh 4G network towers will be put in place. He also emphasised that efforts are underway to adapt the towers for 5G services and that 5G may be used on the current 4G core.

In the major development, India's telecom startups and companies have begun discussions with the government telecom company BSNL to conduct live 5G trials. These trials may start in about one to three months and will also focus on private networks (CNPN).

As the only suppliers of 5G services in India at the moment, Jio and Airtel are under pressure from all the technological advancements. Jio and Airtel will face fierce competition if BSNL joins the market. As a result, these telecom providers risk losing clients.  

This project, which is planned to be carried out in places like Connaught Place in Delhi, government offices and campuses in Bangalore, the area around Sanchar Bhawan and JNU campus in the nation's capital, IIT Delhi, portions of Chennai, India Habitat Centre or portions of Gurgaon, IIT Hyderabad campus, and other areas, will primarily use the 700 MHz band that is available to BSNL.

BSNL 4G, 5G: How To Order SIM Online
Step 1: Go to https://prune.co.in/
Step 2: Click on ‘Buy SIM card’ and select India.
Step 3: Choose your operator, BSNL, and select your FRC plan.
Step 4: Enter all the required details and the OTP.
Step 5: Add your address and follow the on-screen instructions.

SIM will be delivered within the next 90 minutes with on-the-spot activation and doorstep KYC. The services are available currently for BSNL in Haryana (Gurugram) and Uttar Pradesh (Ghaziabad). 

