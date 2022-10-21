BSNL 5G, 4G network pan-India roll out soon, partners with TCS

In a time when telecom firms like Jio and Airtel have begun to provide their 5G services in India. The launch of BSNL's 4G network is also experiencing problems. The telecom provider does provide 4G services, although they are not yet accessible nationwide. A recent report claims that BSNL would likely deploy pan-India 4G in January 2023, therefore this is likely to change shortly.

5G likely to roll out soon:

According to previous reports, there is no clear schedule for when BSNL's 4G services will be fully available in India. Even though other publications claimed that the rollout would occur by September 2022. While some suggest that 4G will go out nationwide in early 2023. According to a recent source, BSNL's nationwide 4G rollout may take place as soon as possible.

4G is likely to be launched in the first week of January:

In a media interview, Minister of Communications and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnav predicted that BSNL's 4G network would likely be fully operational by January 2023. Additionally, he stated that starting in August 2023, the government-run telecom operator will launch its own 5G network in India.

According to a report, BSNL plans to roll out 4G, with a goal of starting the service in the first week of January. By August of next year, the same 5G services would be launched on the BSNL network.

TCS to help BSNL launch 4G and 5G:

Describe how BSNL is likely to launch its 4G and 5G networks in India using Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). For BSNL's core 4G technology and radio equipment, TCS is reportedly collaborating with the Indian government's telecom technology developer, the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

According to the most recent rumours, TCS and BSNL are finalizing an agreement on a $2 billion deal to provide their 4G services across the nation. It will assist with setting up its 4G network in the locations.

