Brazilian influencer gets 'Elon Musk' tattoo on his forehead, wants to travel to Mars

Brazilian influencer aims to get Musk's attention by getting the billionaire's name inked on his forehead.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

Brazilian influencer Rodrigo America counts Elon Musk as his idol.

Elon Musk is undoubtedly one of the most talked about people across the globe since he acquired Twitter in a massive $44 billion deal. Musk, currently the world’s richest person, is also quite reachable on Twitter as compared to other tech billionaires. Known for his witty tweets, Musk often replies to the posts that he finds relevant or funny. Now, getting noticed by a person like Elon Musk will surely make someone's day special and to experience that feeling, a Brazilian influencer has inked Elon Musk’s name on his forehead.

As revealed by The Metro, Brazilian influencer Rodrigo America counts Elon Musk as his idol. America inked ‘ELON MUSK’ in capital letters along with a rocket because he aims to be part of the SpaceX Mars voyage of 2024. “What he’s doing, what he’s going to do, taking human beings to Mars, his name will go down in history. He is an inspiration to me,” America said while speaking to a local news channel.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RODRIGO AMÉRICA (@rodrigoamericaoficial)

 

SpaceX is one of the iconic companies founded by Elon Musk. The US-based spacecraft manufacturer is the world’s first private company that launched people in orbit. Rodrigo America is not the only one who wishes to travel to space on Musk’s SpaceX rocket but the way that he chose to get the billionaire's attention is definitely something that we haven’t seen before.

