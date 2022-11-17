Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Booking a party place on Airbnb to get tough, here’s why

The company also announced the expansion of its anti-party screening technology.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

Booking a party place on Airbnb to get tough, here’s why
Airbnb (Image used for representative purpose only)

Online hospitality major Airbnb has announced that all guests will be required to verify their identity for a successful booking, while it will also crack down on parties booked through its service.

According to the company, the new policies that went into force on Wednesday aim to enhance hosting experiences and increase platform bookings, The Verge reported.

Tara Bunch, head of global operations of Airbnb, said that about 80 per cent of the company's guests and hosts were already verified before this expansion.

If a person books on Airbnb in any of the top 35 countries and regions, which account for 90 per cent of all reservations, they must verify their identity.

Also read: All smartphones in India, including Apple iPhones, to soon have USB-C charging port, here's why

During the procedure, guests must confirm their identity by providing personal information including their legal name, address, phone number, and other contact information.

Additionally, the company might ask for a government ID or a selfie.

The company also announced the expansion of its anti-party screening technology across the US and Canada which mostly targets younger guests who try to book nearby stays close to their homes.

When an earlier version of this programme was tested in Australia, the company had claimed that the number of reported unauthorised parties decreased by 35 per cent.

Early in 2023, anti-party screening and required visitor authentication will both be implemented globally.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Punjab ki Katrina Kaif to India ki Shehnaaz Gill, a look at inspiring journey of Bigg Boss star
Check out these 5 foods to strengthen your immune system
Who is Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav's wife and 'life coach' who helped script his rise to the top
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.