Bombay High Court seeks details on Telegram deepfake bots that create nude photos of women

The Bombay High Court has asked the government to gather information and prepare a report on the bots, powered by artificial intelligence, that creates fake nudes of women using their pictures on Telegram. This move comes after researchers at security company Sensity revealed that an entire ecosystem of bots, which are powered by an advanced version of the DeepNude software, is responsible for the trade of fake nudes on user request. The report said these Deep Fake bots have targeted over 104,000 women, whose photos were picked randomly from social media and shared by users.

Using a Hindustan Times report as a citation, the court has urged the government to spot if there is any “malice” in the report. These bots are reported to have targeted over 104,000 women, and a good chunk of bots users belongs to India.

The Bombay High Court made the directive to inquire about this report while hearing petitions against media trial in the case of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to a PTI report, the court has asked Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to contact the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The High Court bench, including Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni, has said, “If you can gather from ministry what the print media has reported...We want you to check malice in the report. Kindly check with the ministry.”

According to an estimate, about 180 crore photos are uploaded every week on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, which is equal to the entire population of the world. The number of pictures shared by women on social media is far more compared to men. Women share their pictures oblivious of the fact that they can easily be hacked and morphed by cybercriminals with the help of the Deep Fake technology.

Until recently Telegram app was considered to be safer than WhatsApp. But the Deep Fake revelation has raised a big question on the safety and security of social media platforms and apps.

Deep Fake has become a dangerous weapon where one can use it to malign someone. What is even more horrifying is that there are cheap software available to help make and upload such content on the internet.

A couple of remedies can be kept in mind while uploading pictures. The first thing to bear in mind is that the picture should not be in high resolution, secondly, selfies should be avoided as they give a very clear picture which becomes easy to manipulate and thirdly long shots should be preferred instead of close ones.