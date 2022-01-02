BlackBerry to discontinue major services from January 4 - Check details here

Smartphone company BlackBerry declares plans to discontinue offering major services for existing devices in 2022. According to a US-based website Mashable, BlackBerry smartphones will be without any provisioning services from January 4. Following this, users will not be able to connect to networks, including mobile phone networks.

BlackBerry made a huge buzz in the smartphone industry with its keyboard-centric designs years back. Business workers were among the most demanding customers as they trusted the firm to offer a high degree of anonymity and confidentiality.

As the smartphone industry evolved to introduce touchscreen devices, BlackBerry’s keyboard style fell much behind the line. While android phones initially resembled inexpensive BlackBerry handsets, users were more curious to explore the newly introduced touch screen interface. Nevertheless, BlackBerry continued to defend itself saying that on-screen keywords are quite popular and believed that businesspeople will continue to be their consistent buyers.

Even as the launch of the first iPhone shook the smartphone industry, BlackBerry took a whole year to launch its first-ever touchscreen phone. After struggling to survive in the android-dominated market, the company has decided to discontinue its own services.

The new-age smartphones surely have better hardware which increases their value in the user’s eye. The company had earlier sold its branded license to a few manufacturers but maintained the corporate security services.

BlackBerry will continue to support older devices running its proprietary software even after January 4. It is surprising that many people are still using BlackBerry’s ancient smartphones that got their last software update in 2013. The business will no longer be answering queries related to provisioning updates to its handsets.

All users of BlackBerry’s ancient devices must note that the gadgets won’t get connected to Wi-Fi or cellular networks from January 4. As the devices won’t be offering data, texts, calls, and 911 capabilities, they will be as good as toy phones.

BlackBerry World and BlackBerry Link will also be decommissioned on the same date.