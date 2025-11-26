Black Friday Sale: iPhone 17 Drops to Rs 45,900 and iPhone 16 to Rs 36,650, here's how to avail offers

Combining all the offers, the effective price can drop to Rs 45,900, which is remarkable for a handset that's only two months old.

Black Friday has already begun with some of the best iPhone deals of the year. If you missed the previous festive sales, this is your chance to purchase Apple devices at deep discounts at major retailers. The iPhone 17, which usually costs Rs 82,900, is available at a significantly lower price during the Croma Black Friday sale. Buyers get a Rs 1,000 cashback, a Rs 7,000 exchange bonus, and up to Rs 29,000 off on device exchange. Combining all the offers, the effective price can drop to Rs 45,900, which is remarkable for a handset that's only two months old.

The iPhone Air's original price is Rs 119,900, but it's receiving a total discount of Rs 11,000. Croma is offering a flat Rs 7,000 discount and an additional Rs 4,000 instant discount on select bank cards. Customers using eligible credit cards can also opt for 6 months of no-cost EMI.

The iPhone 16 is available on Amazon for Rs 66,900, a direct discount of Rs 13,000. The exchange value can reach Rs 47,650 -- including approximately Rs 30,250 for an undamaged iPhone 15 (128GB) -- and the price can be reduced by up to Rs 36,650. Bank offers can reduce the cost by up to Rs 4,000.

Flipkart has priced this device at Rs 69,900. The exchange value can reach Rs 57,400, and an iPhone 15 in good condition can be found for approximately Rs 27,450. The effective price drops to Rs 41,550, and with a cashback of up to Rs 4,000, it can be under Rs 40,000.

Croma's iPhone 16 has the lowest effective price of ₹39,990. The listed price is Rs 66,490, which represents a direct discount of Rs 13,410. With bank discounts, applicable coupons, and exchange benefits, buyers can reach the lowest price bracket.

Reliance Digital is offering this phone at Rs 63,900, a discount of Rs 16,000. Select card discounts offer an additional Rs 3,000, bringing the effective price to Rs 60,900.

iPhone 16 Plus

Vijay Sales has listed the iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) at Rs 76,690, down from ₹79,900. This modest 4% discount doesn't require any bank offers. Exchange deals and EMI plans are also available, but the final savings will depend on the condition of the old device.

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 is available for Rs 55,690, down from Rs 59,900. Eligible bank cards can avail an additional Rs 2,000 discount, bringing the final bill to Rs 53,690 during the sale.

iPhone 13

A popular choice among budget-conscious Apple fans, the iPhone 13's price has been reduced from Rs 49,900 to Rs 44,990 at Vijay Sales. ICICI and SBI card users get an additional Rs 5,000 instant discount, bringing the effective price to Rs 39,900.

Also read: Microsoft Copilot to not function on WhatsApp from Jan 15 due to..., what happens after that?