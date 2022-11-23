Black Friday sale: Apple iPhone, iPad and other products available at massive discount on Croma

Black Friday: The weekend of sales that comes after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday and is regarded as the start of the Christmas shopping season. At this time, businesses all around America lure shoppers with discounts. However, retailers around the globe, including those in India, have adopted the ritual.

Black Friday date for this year:

The date of Black Friday 2022 is November 25 this year.



Croma offers great deals on Apple products as Black Friday deals:



Discounts are now being offered by Croma on a number of Apple items, including the MacBook, iPads and the iPhone series.

The Macbook Air 2022 is available for Rs 1,05,090 during the sale, with an additional Rs 10,000 off when you purchase. This implies that with the cashback or quick discount offer, you can purchase the more recent MacBook Air for Rs 95,090. The MacBook Pro 2022 has a starting price of Rs. 1,16,990 with the same 10,000 rupee immediate discount.

However, the older Apple MacBook Air 2020, which is on sale for Rs 77,090, is one of the best buys. If you opt to purchase a MacBook through Croma's website and you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you will receive an immediate discount of Rs 10,000. The HDFC Bank credit card is currently offering a Rs 10,000 immediate payback incentive to users who use an EMI. When you pay the final balance, the discounted price will be applied.

The iPad Air 9th generation is listed at a price of Rs 26,900 with a discount of Rs 3,000 for those wishing to purchase a new iPad. The Rs 3,000 savings is applied to the payment method. On Croma, the Apple iPad Pro has a cashback offer of Rs 4,000.

For those interested in purchasing the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB version), there is a Rs 3,000 cashback or instant discount available to HDFC Bank Credit Card holders. A Rs 4,000 discount was offered on the newer iPhone 14.

During this Croma sale, you can also get lower prices on TVs, laptops, refrigerators, mobile accessories, and other electronic equipment in addition to Apple products. Additionally, there are substantial savings on other accessories like TWS earphones and portable chargers.