Mr BiswanathSaha, an award-winning IT leader with over 18+ years of experience, is redefining digital transformation on multiple fronts. Currently serving as a Senior Project & Program Manager at Cognizant, Saha has been the driving force behind Google Cloud PMO initiatives while also revolutionizing Oracle HCM Payroll systems for major retail clients like 7-Eleven.

Leading Google Cloud PMO Initiatives

At Cognizant, Saha plays a critical role in the Google Cloud Excellence Centres, where his strategic oversight in program management has resulted in significant operational efficiencies and cost savings—reportedly exceeding $5 million annually. His leadership in the PMO not only enhances digital agility for global enterprises but also optimizes cloud investments across portfolios valued in billions of dollars. This visionary approach is transforming how large organizations manage and scale their cloud operations.

Transforming Payroll Systems at 7 Eleven

Mr. Saha’s expertise extends to the intricate realm of Oracle HCM Payroll, where his contributions have been pivotal for 7 Eleven’s digital transformation. He has led several high-impact projects—such as the Bison Acquisition, Platinum project, Canada Payroll Automation, and the Sunoco Acquisition—ensuring seamless integrations and system transitions. Through these initiatives, he has successfully streamlined payroll processes, enhanced compliance, and delivered scalable solutions that manage the complexities of multi-country payroll operations for a vast employee base.

A Prolific Researcher and Influential Thought Leader

Beyond his hands-on project leadership, Mr. Saha is a respected researcher and academic contributor. He has published over 15 research papers in top-tier journals, focusing on agile methodologies, multi-cloud strategies, and blockchain integrations for secure payroll transactions. His role as an Editorial Board Member for reputed journals—where he has peer-reviewed more than 20 research papers—further underscores his influence in shaping industry best practices and technological innovation.

Authorship: Guiding the Future of IT Leadership

Adding to his portfolio of contributions is his book, Agile Leadership in Multi Cloud Environments: Strategies for Program Management Excellence. Available on Amazon, this comprehensive book offers practical insights and strategies for IT leaders navigating the complexities of agile project management in cloud-centric environments. The book encapsulates his extensive experience and forward-thinking approach, making it a valuable resource for executives and managers striving to drive digital innovation.

Accolades and Global Recognition

Mr. Saha’s outstanding contributions have earned him several prestigious awards, including:

• Outstanding Achievement Award – Indus International University (2025)

• Gold Award – Always Thriving, Never Settling - Cognizant (2022)

• Gold Award – Creating Conditions for Everyone to Thrive - Cognizant (2022)

• Platinum Gold Force Award – Torch Bearer for Customer Focus (2017)

These accolades highlight his unwavering commitment to excellence and his transformative impact on both cloud technology and payroll systems.

Visionary Shaping the Future of IT

With a career marked by ground-breaking projects and relentless innovation, Mr. Biswanath Saha continues to be a beacon of progress in the IT industry. His dual focus on strategic cloud management and robust payroll system integration is setting new benchmarks for digital transformation worldwide. As industries evolve, his work promises to pave the way for next generation IT solutions that are both agile and scalable, where he has already started contributing to Health Science by playing the Cloud Concierge role at Cognizant’s Trizetto Healthcare Products from Q1-2025.