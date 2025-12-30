BIG WARNING for iPhone users: Apple talks about this security threat, know details

Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD, beats Pushpa 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, every other Indian blockbuster by earning...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple has issued a major warning for iPhone and iPad users about a critical security flaw.
Apple revealed that it has discovered two dangerous software flaws in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and all other browsers on iOS and iPadOS. These flaws could allow cybercriminals to run harmful code on a device simply by attracting users to a scam site.
In simple terms, hackers could potentially steal sensitive information such as passwords, payment details, or even gain control of the device itself. Apple described the issue as part of an 'extremely sophisticated attack' and confirmed that it may have been used to target specific individuals.
Apple has confirmed that several popular devices are vulnerable if they are not updated. These include:
iPhone 11 and newer models
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
iPad (8th generation and later)
iPad mini (5th generation and later)
If you own any of these devices, installing the latest update is critical.
Apple has released iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 to fix the problem. Users who have automatic updates enabled may already be protected. However, those who don’t should manually update their devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
Cybersecurity expert Kurt Knutsson also advises users to avoid clicking on unexpected links, even if they appear to come from someone you know.