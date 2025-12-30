FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD, beats Pushpa 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, every other Indian blockbuster by earning...

How did Khaleda Zia die? Did undetected COVID-19 take ultimate toll?

Uttarakhand accident: At least 36 killed, several injured after bus into gorge in Almora district, here's what we know so far

IAS Srushti Deshmukh's husband IAS Nagarjun B Gowda BREAKS silence on 'corruption' allegations of using AI-generated photos to win national presidential award, Rs 20000000, says, 'No connection...'

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig's engagement: Who is more educated? Here's all you need to know about Priyanka Gandhi's son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig Engagement: Meet Rahul Gandhi's nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son, know about his educational qualification, profession

Who is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra's long-time girlfriend, know her educational qualification, profession; Here's how they met

Exclusive: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Naagin 7, comparison with Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, losing Bigg Boss 16: 'I’m focused on...'

BIG WARNING for iPhone users: Apple talks about this security threat, know details

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra gets engaged to girlfriend Aviva Baig

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig

Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig

How much do Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Raihan Vadra, Miraya Gandhi earn? A look at their family's net worth

A look at Gandhi family's net worth, from Priyanka Gandhi to Raihan Vadra

Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD, beats Pushpa 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, every other Indian blockbuster by earning...

Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig

Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig

How much do Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Raihan Vadra, Miraya Gandhi earn? A look at their family's net worth

A look at Gandhi family's net worth, from Priyanka Gandhi to Raihan Vadra

Raihan Vadra–Aviva Baig Love Story: Sonia Gandhi’s grandson, Rahul Gandhi's nephew engaged to long-time girlfriend, see pics

Raihan Vadra–Aviva Baig Love Story: Sonia Gandhi’s grandson

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

BIG WARNING for iPhone users: Apple talks about this security threat, know details

Apple has issued a major warning for iPhone and iPad users about a critical security flaw.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

BIG WARNING for iPhone users: Apple talks about this security threat, know details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Apple’s big security warning explained

Apple revealed that it has discovered two dangerous software flaws in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and all other browsers on iOS and iPadOS. These flaws could allow cybercriminals to run harmful code on a device simply by attracting users to a scam site.

In simple terms, hackers could potentially steal sensitive information such as passwords, payment details, or even gain control of the device itself. Apple described the issue as part of an 'extremely sophisticated attack' and confirmed that it may have been used to target specific individuals.

Which Apple devices are at risk?

Apple has confirmed that several popular devices are vulnerable if they are not updated. These include:

iPhone 11 and newer models

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

If you own any of these devices, installing the latest update is critical.

One simple step can protect your data

Apple has released iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 to fix the problem. Users who have automatic updates enabled may already be protected. However, those who don’t should manually update their devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Cybersecurity expert Kurt Knutsson also advises users to avoid clicking on unexpected links, even if they appear to come from someone you know.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD, beats Pushpa 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, every other Indian blockbuster by earning...
Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD
How did Khaleda Zia die? Did undetected COVID-19 take ultimate toll?
How did Khaleda Zia die? Did undetected COVID-19 take ultimate toll?
Uttarakhand accident: At least 36 killed, several injured after bus into gorge in Almora district, here's what we know so far
Uttarakhand accident: At least 36 killed, several injured after bus into gorge i
IAS Srushti Deshmukh's husband IAS Nagarjun B Gowda BREAKS silence on 'corruption' allegations of using AI-generated photos to win national presidential award, Rs 20000000, says, 'No connection...'
IAS Srushti Deshmukh's husband IAS Nagarjun Gowda BREAKS silence on allegations
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig's engagement: Who is more educated? Here's all you need to know about Priyanka Gandhi's son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig's engagement: Who is more educated? Here's all you need
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
How much do Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Raihan Vadra, Miraya Gandhi earn? A look at their family's net worth
A look at Gandhi family's net worth, from Priyanka Gandhi to Raihan Vadra
Raihan Vadra–Aviva Baig Love Story: Sonia Gandhi’s grandson, Rahul Gandhi's nephew engaged to long-time girlfriend, see pics
Raihan Vadra–Aviva Baig Love Story: Sonia Gandhi’s grandson
From Shah Rukh Khan to Julia Roberts: When Bollywood and Hollywood stars celebrated Sabyasachi jewellery, see viral pics
Bollywood and Hollywood stars celebrated Sabyasachi jewellery
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: From first date, first trip to AP Dhillon controversy, everything you need to know about the couple
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: Everything you need to know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement