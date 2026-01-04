Big update for iPhone users, Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max on..., price is expected to be Rs...

BCB pulls out of India travel for T20 World Cup 2026, withdraws Mustafizur Rahman's IPL NOC
Mustafizur Rahman controversy: IPL 2026 to be SUSPENDED from Bangladesh? Here's all you need to know
Why did Donald Trump target Venezuela? Regime change to abolish socialism, crude oil reserve and foist stooge in Latin America?
US Strikes Venezuela: From India, China, France to Russia, here's a look at how countries reacted to Maduro's capture by Trump
BMC Election: Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray make BIG promises; Property tax waiver, free meals, and more
What is 3I/ATLAS? Scientists investigate comet for signs of alien technology, new radio scans reveal...
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij announce separation after 14 years of marriage: 'Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that...'
After Russia, India issues BIG statement over US strike on Venezuela, Maduro's capture: 'We call all concerned to...'
Amid Mustafizur Rahman row, Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional during Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 finale: 'Apne jeevan ka ek tihayi...' | Watch viral video
TECHNOLOGY
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch in September 2026 in India, featuring a 6.9-inch OLED display, a powerful 500MP camera, the latest A-series chip, 5G support and a premium design, with an estimated starting price of Rs 1,69,990.
Apple’s next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is creating a lot of excitement among tech fans. September 2026 is the anticipated month for the phone's launch, and the Indian public's curiosity about its cost and functionalities is already evident. Apple is probably going to keep up its reputation for introducing one of the most luxurious smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with state-of-the-art technology and design.
As per the leaks and reports, the initial price of the Indian iPhone 18 Pro Max might land at around Rs 1,69,990. This pricing ranks it high amongst the most costly smartphones in India. Though the price might be a little altered when Apple finally announces it, it indicates that the phone is targeting consumers who prefer premium smartphones.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to feature a massive 6.9-inch OLED screen. This display would offer vibrant colours and high definition, and a silky experience, which would be suitable for watching, gaming and app usage. The phone will probably have a robust and stylish look, with waterproofing and Apple's top-quality coating as the finishing touches.
Also read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turn heads at NBA game, pose for selfie with fans; SEE viral pics, videos
The camera system is one of the key features of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Gossip has it that the device will sport a main camera of 500MP together with other state-of-the-art lenses. This should definitely rank it among the best when it comes to capturing high-resolution images and clips. Also, the device will probably be powered by Apple's newest A-series chip, which will not only increase the speed of the apps but also support smooth multitasking and future updates of iOS effortlessly.
The 18 Pro Max phone of Apple, a future device expected to come soon, will definitely support 5G, long-lasting battery life and MagSafe wireless charging. It would be the most powerful and comfortable among the other smartphones in India, of course, with these features. Though leaks have provided these details, the official launch will verify the ultimate price and specs.