Big update for iPhone users, Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max on..., price is expected to be Rs...

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch in September 2026 in India, featuring a 6.9-inch OLED display, a powerful 500MP camera, the latest A-series chip, 5G support and a premium design, with an estimated starting price of Rs 1,69,990.

Apple’s next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is creating a lot of excitement among tech fans. September 2026 is the anticipated month for the phone's launch, and the Indian public's curiosity about its cost and functionalities is already evident. Apple is probably going to keep up its reputation for introducing one of the most luxurious smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with state-of-the-art technology and design.

Price in India:

As per the leaks and reports, the initial price of the Indian iPhone 18 Pro Max might land at around Rs 1,69,990. This pricing ranks it high amongst the most costly smartphones in India. Though the price might be a little altered when Apple finally announces it, it indicates that the phone is targeting consumers who prefer premium smartphones.

Design and display:

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to feature a massive 6.9-inch OLED screen. This display would offer vibrant colours and high definition, and a silky experience, which would be suitable for watching, gaming and app usage. The phone will probably have a robust and stylish look, with waterproofing and Apple's top-quality coating as the finishing touches.

Camera and performance:

The camera system is one of the key features of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Gossip has it that the device will sport a main camera of 500MP together with other state-of-the-art lenses. This should definitely rank it among the best when it comes to capturing high-resolution images and clips. Also, the device will probably be powered by Apple's newest A-series chip, which will not only increase the speed of the apps but also support smooth multitasking and future updates of iOS effortlessly.

The 18 Pro Max phone of Apple, a future device expected to come soon, will definitely support 5G, long-lasting battery life and MagSafe wireless charging. It would be the most powerful and comfortable among the other smartphones in India, of course, with these features. Though leaks have provided these details, the official launch will verify the ultimate price and specs.