BIG update for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant is set to launch 10 plus products in 2025, including Apple iPhone 17 series, MacBook,...

Get ready Apple enthusiats, 2025 is your year! Apple has around 10 plus products in its store to be launched by the end of this year. While you may be waiting for Apple iPhone 17 series, with iPhone 17 Air being the 'hero product.' But unexpectedly or expectedly, Apple is here with M5 Macs and iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods and many more. Let's look at it in detail.

iPhone 17 Series- iPhone Air

iPhone 17 series is expected to have thinner bodies and sleeker designs, not seen in earlier iPhones. Among all the models, most anticipation is around the newest iPhone 17 Air. It is Apple's slimmest, with thickness is expected to be 5.5mm. The iPhone series will have 120Hz ProMotion displays, with A19 and A19 Pro chips for better performance. All models will have a longer battery life except the iPhone 17 Air, as it will have a slimmer body. iPhone 17 will have a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with 24MP front cameras for better selfies and 48MP + 12MP dual rear. It will be slim bezels and lighter frame in design. It will be available in Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, Black, White colors. iPhone 17 Pro model. iPhone 17 Pro is expected to have 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display, Triple 48MP rear setup and 24MP front camera. iPhone 17 Pro Max will have 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with 48MP telephoto + ultra-wide + wide, 8K video, AI photo processing camera. iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the strongest battery with up to 30 hours of usage. It will be available in Black, Silver, White, and Sky Blue colors.

M5 Macs and iPads

Apple has also rolled out multiple new iPads and Macs in 2025, and is still planning to roll out new models by the end of this year, with devices powered by the M5 chip. The first will be MacBook Pro with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max processor options. Next is iPad Pro (M5) and will tuned for iPadOS 26’s improved multitasking capabilities. The new Mac pro is expected to match the M3 Ultra performance seen in the latest Mac Studio, though a major design overhaul seems unlikely. Missing confort is Vision Pro? Apple is soon intoducing new head strap for long use. However, M5 Macs is pushed back for 2026 launch.

Apple Watches and AirPods

Three new Apple watches will be launched including Apple Watch Ultra 3 with bigger screen, 5G, satellite messaging, faster charging, and brighter wide-angle OLED; Apple Watch Series 11 with S11 chip, minor updates, and possible new “Sleep Score” feature and Apple Watch SE 3. However, AirPods Pro 3 with better noise cancellation and H3 chip is pushed to 2026.

Apple Home and Accessories

Apple's smart home expansion is here. Apple is launching Apple TV 4K (4th Gen) with faster A-series processor, Apple-designed Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, and potentially Apple Intelligence compatibility. There's also a rumor about a built-in FaceTime camera, but it's not confirmed yet. Next is HomePod mini (2nd Gen) with an updated Wi-Fi modem, better integration with other Apple Home devices, and improved audio performance. AirTag (2nd Gen) will be launched to triple the current tracking range and a tamper-resistant speaker to boost anti-stalking safety. HomePad with smart home hub running homeOS, designed to act as a central control point for connected devices will also be launched. It might feature a 6-inch display, customizable widgets, and support for Siri and Apple Intelligence. Latly, Studio Display 2 will retain its 27-inch size while introducing MiniLED technology for better visuals and improved camera quality for sharper video calls.