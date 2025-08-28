Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'No More 9 Hours A Day...' ! THIS state plans to extend working hours of private employees - Check out the latest proposal of labour department

THIS state plans to extend working hours of private employees - Details inside

Lokah Chapter 1 X review: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer is 'blockbuster' superhero film with 'best theatrical experience' of the year

Lokah X review: Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer is 'blockbuster' superhero film

Linkin Park in India: Lollapalooza dates, tickets, here's everything you need to know

Linkin Park in India: Lollapalooza dates, tickets, here's everything you need to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Big trouble for Xiaomi as Apple, Samsung slap legal notice against Chinese smartphone maker due to...

Tech giants Apple and Samsung have sent legal notices to Xiaomi after the Chinese smartphone maker ran advertisements directly comparing its latest flagship with their premium devices. According to people familiar with the matter, both companies have issued cease-and-desist notices, objecting to what they see as 'disparaging content' in Xiaomi's campaign.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 03:19 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Big trouble for Xiaomi as Apple, Samsung slap legal notice against Chinese smartphone maker due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tech giants Apple and Samsung have sent legal notices to Xiaomi after the Chinese smartphone maker ran advertisements directly comparing its latest flagship with their premium devices. According to people familiar with the matter, both companies have issued cease-and-desist notices, objecting to what they see as 'disparaging content' in Xiaomi's campaign.

A cease-and-desist notice is a formal legal document that asks a company to immediately stop a certain activity considered unlawful or damaging. “Comparing specifications is fine,” said person aware of the development. “But you should not directly name a specific competitor. Instead of that, you simply say 'rivals'.” However, Xiaomi has not commented on the matter yet.

The controversy began in April this year when Xiaomi rolled out full-page newspaper ads that mocked Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max on April Fools' Day, claiming its camera was no match for Xiaomi's newly launched 15 Ultra. Earlier in March, during the India launch of the Xiaomi 15 series, the company ran another ad calling the iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera “cute” while highlighting its own photography strengths. Similar campaigns also took aim at Samsung.

Apple and Samsung argue that such ads go beyond fair competition and risk damaging their premium brand image, especially in India, where both companies dominate the high-end smartphone market.
This style of advertising, known as ambush marketing, is a tactic where a brand tries to gain attention by associating itself with a rival product or brand without official permission. Xiaomi, traditionally seen as a budget-friendly player, has been pushing into the premium smartphone segment in India.

According to International Data Corporation, Samsung led the Indian smartphone market with a 14.5 per cent share in the second quarter of 2025, followed by Xiaomi with 9.6 per cent and Apple with 7.5 per cent.
Apple has also seen strong momentum, with shipments rising 21.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2025 to reach 5.9 million units. The iPhone 16 was the most shipped model in India, accounting for 4 per cent of total smartphone sales during the period. Apple also opened its fourth retail store in Pune earlier this year.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test before Australia series; Virat Kohli’s status unclear
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test, Virat Kohli’s status
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged physical assault
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged ph
Over 20 colleges including Delhi University's Jesus and Mary, get email bomb threat, here's what we know
Over 20 colleges including Delhi University's Jesus and Mary, get email..
Good news for passengers! Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to be extended to Varanasi, will start from...; know train timings, schedule, and more
Good news for passengers! Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to be extended to
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Must-visit famous Ganpati pandals across Delhi-NCR
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Must-visit famous Ganpati pandals across Delhi-NCR
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE