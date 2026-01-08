Big news for smartphone buyers, Poco M8 5G launching in India on January 13, price from Rs...

Poco has launched the Poco M8 5G in India with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, 50MP camera, 5,520 mAh battery and 5G support at a starting price of Rs 21,999, offering a strong mid-range option for buyers.

Poco has launched its new smartphone, the Poco M8 5G, in India. This is a new Poco 5G smartphone, which is to provide strong performance, big display, powerful battery and nice features at a reasonable price. The device power users who seek a trustworthy 5G phone but do not want to pay too much.

Price and sale date:

The Poco M8 5G is set to go on sale in India via Flipkart starting January 13, 2026, at noon. The device is offered in three storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The initial price is approximately Rs 21,999, and there will likely be special offers for launch, which might include a bank discount and early sale price, etc.

Display and design:

The device features a huge 6.77-inch curved AMOLED screen that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is very bright, vivid and fluid for all sorts of activities like watching videos, gaming, or surfing the internet. Besides, the curved structure makes it easy to grip, and the screen at this price level feels luxurious.

Performance and software:

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor powers the Poco M8 5G and delivers smooth performance for daily tasks, applications and games. The device operates on HyperOS 2, built on Android 15 and comes with the assurance of receiving long-term software updates and security patches.

Camera and battery:

In terms of photography, the device is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, which can shoot 4K videos, and a 20MP secondary camera for taking selfies and making video calls. The battery capacity is 5,520 mAh, which is a long-lasting one-day performance, and it also means the device can be charged very quickly, thanks to the 45W fast charging support.

Along with these features, the Poco M8 5G gets dual speakers that come with Dolby Atmos, IP66 dust and water resistance, and a sturdy construction. The combination of all these makes the M8 5G a very good phone for daily usage. To sum up, the Poco M8 5G is considered a really good option for buyers in India who want a huge display, nice performance, a spacious battery and a decent camera with a fair price in the mid-range segment.