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Big embarrassment to Google CEO Sundar Pichai: Student walks during his speech at Stanford University graduation ceremony

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Big embarrassment to Google CEO Sundar Pichai: Student walks during his speech at Stanford University graduation ceremony

A group of students staged a walkout during Sundar Pichai's Stanford graduation speech to protest Google's reported government and defence contracts.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 02:18 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Big embarrassment to Google CEO Sundar Pichai: Student walks during his speech at Stanford University graduation ceremony
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A graduation ceremony at Stanford University took an unexpected turn when a group of students walked out while Sundar Pichai was delivering his keynote address.

The protest was reportedly organised by activist groups, including Students for Justice in Palestine and No Tech for Apartheid. According to posts shared online, the demonstration was aimed at Google's alleged contracts with the Israeli military, the US Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

As Pichai continued speaking, several graduates stood up and left the venue together, drawing attention from the audience. The walkout added to the ongoing debate on US campuses over the role of major technology companies in government and defence-related projects.

Pichai Keeps Speech Light

Rather than focusing on artificial intelligence or the future of technology, Pichai chose to share personal advice with the graduating class. "I know today is about giving you all advice," he said. "But people have also been giving me a lot of advice on what to say. Actually, it's been the same advice, and it's about what not to say."

He also joked, "People thought it would be really difficult for me. It is the last two letters of my last name, after all."

During his speech, Pichai encouraged students to stay optimistic and keep an open mind as they begin their careers. He reflected on his early days in California and spoke about how understanding context can change the way people view situations.

AI Job Fears Continue

The protest came at a time when concerns about AI and jobs remain a major topic in the tech industry. Leaders such as Sam Altman and Dario Amodei have warned that AI could affect entry-level jobs in the future.

However, Jensen Huang recently pushed back against the idea that AI is solely responsible for layoffs, saying some companies use AI as an easy explanation for workforce reductions.

Pichai, who has led Google since 2015 and is also a Stanford alumnus, has previously described AI as one of the biggest technological shifts of this generation.

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