Big Diwali 2025 offer: Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung S25 ultra get massive discounts on Flipkart starting at just Rs...

As Diwali approaches, e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are making it the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone with their festive sales, offering huge discounts on the latest gadgets. Whether you're looking to get your hands on a premium flagship smartphone or simply seeking a great deal, Flipkart has curated a collection of top models at incredible prices. Below, we highlight some of the best deals on premium smartphones currently available during this festive sale.

iPhone 16 (128GB) - Rs 57,999 (Down from Rs 69,900)

For those considering an iPhone this Diwali, the iPhone 16 offers a perfect blend of performance and style. With a 6.1-inch display, a 48MP Fusion camera, and the powerful A18 chip, this device offers exceptional photo and video quality, alongside smooth performance and gaming capabilities. Flipkart is offering a price cut to ₹57,999 and an additional Rs 3,000 off with SBI credit cards. Plus, an exchange offer up to Rs 48,990 makes this deal even sweeter.

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) - Rs 1,14,999 (Down from Rs 1,34,900)

For those who want the best of the best, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is an exceptional choice. With a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz ProMotion, and a 48MP Fusion camera system, this smartphone is built for those who want unparalleled performance and camera features. Currently priced at Rs 1,14,999, Flipkart also offers additional savings of up to Rs 4,000 for Axis Bank credit card users and exchange offers up to Rs 61,900.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) - Rs 89,999 (Down from Rs 1,09,999)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 5G is a great option for users looking for a premium Android smartphone. Featuring a 6.65-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and 200MP triple camera system, this device is designed for photography enthusiasts and power users. Flipkart is offering this smartphone for Rs 89,999, with additional discounts for Axis Bank credit card holders and exchange offers of up to Rs 83,780.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) - Rs 1,04,727 (Down from Rs 1,29,999)

For those looking for cutting-edge features, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G offers an impressive set of specs, including a 200MP quad-camera system, S Pen compatibility, and a 5000mAh battery. With a price drop to Rs 1,04,727, it's an excellent deal for tech enthusiasts. Flipkart also provides extra savings for Axis Bank credit card users and an exchange offer worth up to Rs 61,900.

Vivo X200 FE 5G (16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) - Rs 59,999 (Down from Rs 64,999)

The Vivo X200 FE offers an amazing 120Hz AMOLED display, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity processor, and ZEISS professional imaging in a sleek design. Priced at Rs 59,999, it comes with an extra Rs 4,000 off for Axis Bank credit card users and exchange offers up to Rs 50,490. Whether you're into gaming, photography, or just need a phone with top-tier performance, the Vivo X200 FE is a solid option.

With Diwali sales in full swing, Flipkart offers significant discounts on premium smartphones like the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S25, and Vivo X200 FE. These festive discounts, combined with credit card offers and exchange deals, make it the perfect time to upgrade your device. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers and make the most of your Diwali shopping!