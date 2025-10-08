Big Diwali 2025 offer, Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount on Amazon, to be available at just Rs…

The iPhone 15 is currently available at a massive discount of Rs 11,901 on Amazon, bringing the price down to Rs 47,999. The deal is for the 128GB model and is available in vibrant colours. The device features a 48MP camera, an A16 Bionic chip, and a USB-C port.

If you’ve been eyeing the iPhone 15, now might be the best time to make your purchase. Amazon is offering a massive discount on the device, with a Rs 11,901 price drop. The device is currently listed for just Rs 47,999, a significant reduction from its original retail price of Rs 59,900. This deal is a limited-time offer, so it’s recommended to act fast before the price increases, particularly once the festive season comes to a close.

Key offer details

The discounted price is available for the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 15, available in a variety of colours, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. It’s important to note that this deal is for the base storage model, and currently, there are no bank offers attached to this deal. Despite this, the discount on its own makes it an attractive proposition for those looking to purchase a premium device at a lower price.

Additionally, Amazon offers exchange options, allowing customers to potentially lower the price further by trading in an old device. Be sure to check the available exchange deals on Amazon to see if you can save even more.

iPhone 15 features

The iPhone 15 continues Apple’s reputation for delivering premium-quality smartphones. One of the standout features is its 6.1-inch OLED display, offering crisp, vibrant visuals for everything from media consumption to browsing. Despite being smaller than the Pro models, the display is sharp and offers deep contrast, providing an excellent viewing experience.

Apple has equipped the iPhone 15 with a 48-megapixel primary camera, which captures clear and vibrant photos, even in low-light settings. The camera is designed to meet the needs of everyday users, offering versatility for both casual photographers and those looking to take high-quality shots.

Under the hood, the A16 Bionic chip powers the iPhone 15. With improved performance and efficiency, this chip ensures smooth multitasking and handling of demanding apps. The phone is optimised to provide a seamless experience for most users, making it ideal for both productivity and entertainment.

Battery Life and Charging

Apple claims the iPhone 15 is designed to last an entire day on a single charge. On average, users can expect around 9 hours of battery life with typical usage. In addition, Apple has made the switch to a USB Type-C charging port, moving away from the traditional Lightning connector. This shift aligns with industry standards and makes the phone more versatile for charging, especially with other devices that use USB-C.

The iPhone 15 is a solid option for anyone looking for a premium device without the high price tag. With its sleek design, impressive camera, and performance upgrades, this deal on Amazon offers significant value. Don’t miss out on this opportunity, especially if you're looking to buy before the price goes up post-festive season.