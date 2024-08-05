Twitter
Bangladesh Coup: How Army staged the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

'Begins long road of recovery': Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt discharged from hospital

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

Technology

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 Plus, available on Amazon at just Rs…

Apple iPhone 15 Plus is getting much love from Apple fans and it is also being considered as an affordable alternative to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 03:55 PM IST

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 Plus, available on Amazon at just Rs…
For those unaware, the Apple iPhone 15 Plus is the most affordable and value-for-money model in Apple's flagship iPhone 15 series. The price of the iPhone 15 plus has decreased in several online sales since it was released. The iPhone 15 Plus (Black, 128GB), released in 2023, is currently available on Amazon for an amazing discounted price. You won't want to pass on the current Apple iPhone 15 Plus deal on Amazon if you're looking for a premium smartphone at an affordable price.

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus is currently one of the most well-liked iPhone models worldwide. The Plus model was reintroduced by the company with the Apple iPhone 14 series, however the model failed to make a mark back then. But since it was introduced in India, the Apple iPhone 15 Plus has been met with a resounding welcome from consumers. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus is gaining a lot of support from Apple enthusiasts and is seen as a more cost-effective option than the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus is the most significant update to the iPhone in recent memory and one of the most sophisticated models to be released. 

The iPhone 15 Plus was originally priced at Rs 89,600, however, it is currently available on Amazon for Rs 81,900, a 9% discount.

The savings go beyond this reduction, though. Customers who trade in their old phone in good shape can receive a hefty exchange discount from Amazon worth up to Rs 58,700.

Additionally, there is an additional discount of up to Rs 6,470 available to owners of an ICICI Bank credit card that is linked to Amazon Pay. The ultimate effective price of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus might come down to an incredibly low Rs 16,730 when these discounts and deals are combined. This extensive collection of promos offers a fantastic chance for customers looking to save a lot of money on this high-end smartphone.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
