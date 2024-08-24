Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 before iPhone 16 launch, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

This deal is part of Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest, which will remain live until August 26.

Apple is set to launch its latest iPhone 16 series at an event in Cupertino Park next month. Although Apple has not officially announced the date of release for the 2024 iPhones. Apple iPhone 15 has again gone on sale with a massive discount offer on Flipkart.

This offer is a part of the Month-End Mobiles Fest on Flipkart, which runs until August 26. Here are the details of the most recent Flipkart offer for the iPhone 15.

The 128GB storage option of the iPhone 15 is now available on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 64,999. Comparatively, Apple is officially charging Rs 79,600 for the iPhone 15 through its retail locations. This shows that Flipkart is offering without any terms or conditions, a flat discount of Rs 14,601.

With no bank offer, this is the maximum discount we have ever seen on the iPhone from last year. On Flipkart, customers can also take advantage of an exchange discount offer of up to Rs 42,100. However, it's important to remember that the company never offers the full exchange value, and the rate is decided by the phone's age and condition.

There isn't a bank offer for the iPhone 15 because Flipkart is offering the biggest discount on the gadget. Remember that Flipkart occasionally removes the offer or modifies the price before the deal expires. So, for people who are interested in buying the iPhone 15 at the lowest possible price, those might be the best time to buy one.