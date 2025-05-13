From mobile phones to laptops, Amazon has significantly dropped the prices to just fit right into the budgets of the customers. MacBook Air was launched in March, 2025. Let's look at this jaw dropping deal on Amazon and how to avail it.

Planning to buy a brand new MacBook? Grab Apple MacBook Air M4 at a very cheap price on Amazon. From mobile phones to laptops, Amazon has significantly dropped the prices to just fit right into the budgets of the customers. MacBook Air was launched in March, 2025. Let's look at this jaw dropping deal on Amazon and how to avail it.

MacBook Air M4 on Amazon

MacBook Air M4 is originally priced at Rs 99,900 and is the latest model of the Apple MacBook. On Amazon, the same model is available for Rs.10,000 less, listed at Rs 89,900 on Amazon. For ICICI Bank customers, an additional Rs 5,000 instant discount is also available on the bank credit cards. It will cost around Rs.84,900. However, Apple enthusiasts are advised to grab this deal as soon as possible. This is a limited offer.

MacBook Air M4 Features

The latest MacBook Air M4 has the following specifications.

1. Display: It has the 13-inch and 15-inch Super Retina displays.

2. Chipset: It has an M4 chipset and has 10 core processors.

3. Storage: Has up to 24 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of SSD storage.

4. Speaker: 4 speakers with Spatial Audio support and three microphones.

5. Touch pad: Force Touch trackpad

6. Camera: 1080p FaceTime camera

7. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports.