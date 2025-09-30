Big Blow to Google: YouTube to pay USD 24.5 million to Donald Trump due to...; funds to be used for...

The development comes just a week after YouTube announced that it would allow creators who were once banned for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 and the 2020 US presidential election to be reinstated.

Google-owned YouTube has been facing a lawsuit with US President Donald Trump for his suspension from the video platform after Jan 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol building. In the major development, YouTube has settled as the company has agreed to pay USD 24.5 million to Trump.



According to reports, Alphabet, YouTube's parent company, has agreed to pay USD 24.5 million to settle the lawsuit. The USD 22 million will go toward Trump's latest construction project at the White House, through a nonprofit called Trust for the National Mall. The Mall is “dedicated to restoring, preserving, and elevating the National Mall, to support the construction of the White House State Ballroom,” per a notice of settlement filing in a California federal court, AFP reported. Further, USD 2.5 million will be paid to a host of other Trump allies, including the American Conservative Union.

The Google subsidiary is the latest in the string of tech companies to make a multimillion-dollar payout to the president over past decisions about his accounts. Earlier, Elon Musk's X settled for about USD10 million in a Trump lawsuit against the company and its former chief executive, Jack Dorsey. Meta agreed to pay USD 25 million to settle a complaint filed by Trump, with USD 22 million of that amount designated to fund his future presidential library. Media companies have also reached settlements with Trump, like Paramount Global agreed to pay USD 16 million to settle a lawsuit over an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, which Trump alleged was unfairly edited.

Trump lawsuit against YouTube?

US President Donald Trump had filed the suit against YouTube and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, accusing the platform of unlawfully silencing conservative viewpoints and violating his First Amendment rights. He alleged that platform had “accumulated an unprecedented concentration of power, market share, and ability to dictate our nation’s public discourse”. While YouTube defended saying that it hd suspended Trump’s channel because it had violated the website’s policies against inciting violence. For the unversed, Trump's YouTube account was suspended in January 2021 for inciting violence, but was later reinstated in March 2023.