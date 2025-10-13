Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: HUGE discount on Google Pixel 9 on Flipkart, grab it for just Rs…

Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale offers the Google Pixel 9 at a huge discount, now priced at Rs 53,499 from Rs 79,999. Featuring a 6.3-inch OLED display, Tensor G4 chip, dual cameras, and 7 years of Android updates, it’s a premium smartphone deal not to miss this festive season.

Flipkart’s much-anticipated Big Bang Diwali Sale is now open to all shoppers, bringing exciting discounts across various product categories, with smartphones taking centre stage. Among the standout deals this season is a significant price reduction on the Google Pixel 9, making it an excellent opportunity for buyers looking for a premium Android device at a more affordable price.

Originally priced at around Rs 80,000, the Google Pixel 9 has seen a dramatic price cut during this sale. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is now available for just Rs 53,499, offering a substantial discount of Rs 26,500. This makes it one of the best deals in the market right now for those interested in a flagship smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology with long-term software support.

Exchange discounts

Additionally, customers can take advantage of Flipkart’s exchange offers. By trading in their old smartphones, buyers can reduce the effective cost even further, depending on the model and condition of the device they exchange. This makes the Pixel 9 an even more attractive option for those looking to upgrade without spending a fortune.

Google Pixel 9 specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Google Pixel 9 boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching 2700 nits, ensuring a vibrant and crisp viewing experience. Under the hood, the device is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, built on a 4nm process, paired with a Mali-G715 MC7 GPU for solid graphical performance. It runs on the latest Android 14 and is backed by Google’s impressive promise of seven years of software updates, a rare commitment in the smartphone industry that guarantees security and new features for years to come.

Good choice for photography enthusiasts

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Pixel 9’s camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera sports a 10.5MP sensor, perfect for selfies and video calls. The device packs a 4,700mAh battery with 27W wired charging support, designed to comfortably last through a full day of usage.

The Google Pixel 9 is available in four eye-catching colours: Obsidian, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen, catering to a variety of style preferences.

If you’re considering a new smartphone this festive season, the Google Pixel 9 on Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale is undoubtedly worth checking out, offering flagship-level features at a significantly reduced price.