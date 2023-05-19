Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

BGMI unban: PUBG's Indian version to make comeback soon for limited period

After the government ordered Google and Apple to ban BGMI, some gaming companies wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting for a 'fair treatment' to help foster the gaming ecosystem in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

BGMI unban: PUBG's Indian version to make comeback soon for limited period
BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) unban date will soon be announced by the company as the government may allow Indian players to install the game once again for a limited period. For those who are unaware, BGMI is the Indian version of the popular PUBG game that was banned in the country because of its Chinese parent company. BGMI also faced a ban in India after a few months of its launch due to security issues. Although the company has not released any official statement yet, a report by News18 citing government sources suggest that BGMI will make a comeback soon for testing period and if it passes the test, then we may be able to see the popular game on Google Play Store and Apple App Store once again.

The report suggests that BGMI will come back for a limited duration with a certain set of rules. During this period, government officials will closely monitor the app to check if it violates India's rules. As per the report, the testing period will last three months and the game won’t be available 24x7 as there may be some restrictions on playing time as well.

After the government ordered Google and Apple to ban BGMI, some gaming companies wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting for a 'fair treatment' to help foster the gaming ecosystem in the country. The popular online multiplayer battle royal game was launched in India almost a year after the Indian government’s crackdown on Chinese apps banned the Player Unknown BattleGrounds (PUBG) along with popular short-video platform TikTok.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Blockage in heart can increase risk of heart attack: Know warnings signs, symptoms, treatment and more
Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, actresses making Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
12 years of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup glory: Where are winning squad members now?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.