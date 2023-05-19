BGMI unban: PUBG's Indian version to make comeback soon for limited period

BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) unban date will soon be announced by the company as the government may allow Indian players to install the game once again for a limited period. For those who are unaware, BGMI is the Indian version of the popular PUBG game that was banned in the country because of its Chinese parent company. BGMI also faced a ban in India after a few months of its launch due to security issues. Although the company has not released any official statement yet, a report by News18 citing government sources suggest that BGMI will make a comeback soon for testing period and if it passes the test, then we may be able to see the popular game on Google Play Store and Apple App Store once again.

The report suggests that BGMI will come back for a limited duration with a certain set of rules. During this period, government officials will closely monitor the app to check if it violates India's rules. As per the report, the testing period will last three months and the game won’t be available 24x7 as there may be some restrictions on playing time as well.

After the government ordered Google and Apple to ban BGMI, some gaming companies wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting for a 'fair treatment' to help foster the gaming ecosystem in the country. The popular online multiplayer battle royal game was launched in India almost a year after the Indian government’s crackdown on Chinese apps banned the Player Unknown BattleGrounds (PUBG) along with popular short-video platform TikTok.