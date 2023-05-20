BGMI unban: IT Minister clarifies on Krafton video game’s India return, final decision after…

BGMI unban: IT Minister clarifies on Krafton video game’s India return | File Photo

With massive buzz among mobile video games over the return of BGMI to India, a clarification was provided by Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Union Minister stated that the final decision will only be taken after a strict trial rerun of the popular game by South Korean developer Krafton.

The Indian gaming community rejoiced as Krafton announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) operations will soon resume in the country. This comes less than two years after Krafton’s flagship video game PUBG was banned in India.

Then in May 2021, Krafton had announced the launch of BGMI. Later, the government ordered Apple and Google to block BGMI apps on their respective app stores under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The government will also be closely monitoring aspects of the game’s run like “user harm”. Speaking on the government’s plan for BGMI, MoS IT Chandrasekhar said, “This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security, etc.”

A close watch will be kept on other issues such as “user harm, addiction, etc in next three months before a final decision is taken”, he added.

(Inputs from IANS)