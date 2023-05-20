Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

BGMI unban: IT Minister clarifies on Krafton video game’s India return, final decision after…

South Korean developer Krafton on Friday announced that it will soon resume BGMI operations in India after the government allowed a strict trial run of the popular game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

BGMI unban: IT Minister clarifies on Krafton video game’s India return, final decision after…
BGMI unban: IT Minister clarifies on Krafton video game’s India return | File Photo

With massive buzz among mobile video games over the return of BGMI to India, a clarification was provided by Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Union Minister stated that the final decision will only be taken after a strict trial rerun of the popular game by South Korean developer Krafton.

The Indian gaming community rejoiced as Krafton announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) operations will soon resume in the country. This comes less than two years after Krafton’s flagship video game PUBG was banned in India.

Then in May 2021, Krafton had announced the launch of BGMI. Later, the government ordered Apple and Google to block BGMI apps on their respective app stores under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The government will also be closely monitoring aspects of the game’s run like “user harm”. Speaking on the government’s plan for BGMI, MoS IT Chandrasekhar said, “This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security, etc.”

A close watch will be kept on other issues such as “user harm, addiction, etc in next three months before a final decision is taken”, he added.

(Inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.