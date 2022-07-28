BGMI not available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Twitterati float conspiracy theories

BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India seems to have vanished from Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The most popular mobile game in the country can't be found on both the app stores. If searched, other games appear but not BGMI. While it isn't clear why it has vanished, many Twitter users fear it has been banned by the government. They claim that BGMI has met PUBG's fate. PUBG was banned in India two years ago.

Both PUBG and BGMI were developed by South Korean company Krafton Inc. Since PUBG was published in India by China's Tencent, the government had banned PUBG in India. BGMI was launched in India after PUBG was banned. For all practical purposes, both the games are the same.

Meanwhile, a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch that they have received a government order. “On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India," the spokesperson added.

There is a possibility that the game is made available again, but Twitter users are absolutely sure that the government has banned the game.

"According to @GametubeI, sources have confirmed that #BGMI has been banned in India," a user wrote.

"I don’t think so it’s banned there might be some glitch on the play store or with BGMI team #BGMI," wrote another.

"Everyone knows the fact that esports in India has rapidly touched heights and recently televised. I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI," a user wrote.

There isn't a government statement saying BGMI has been banned in India.

"No one knows the reason. Let's hope for a better announcement. Earlier they banned PUBG mobile now BGMI. BGMI might have some bug issues like it has hacked version but that doesn't mean you banned it ," wrote another.