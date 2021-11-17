BEWARE! You may lose your money as new malware SharkBot wreaks havoc, attacks banking apps on smartphones

A new Android Trojan has been found by cybersecurity researchers that can put users' financial data and money at huge risk as it bypasses multi-factor authentication on banking-related apps on smartphones.

The Android malware named 'SharkBot' concentrates on stealing money from users' mobile phones running the Google Android operating system (OS). It has been found in attacks across Europe and the United States.

Issuing a statement about 'SharkBot', cyber security firm Cleafy recently also issued a statement and said, "The main goal of SharkBot is to initiate money transfers from the compromised devices via Automatic Transfer Systems (ATS) technique bypassing multi-factor authentication mechanisms."

The statement further added, "These mechanisms are used to enforce users' identity verification and authentication, and are usually combined with behavioural detection techniques to identify suspicious money transfers."

What is more dangerous is that 'SharkBot' has a low rate of detection by antivirus software.

About this, the researchers have said, "Once SharkBot is successfully installed in the victim's device, attackers can obtain sensitive banking information through the abuse of Accessibility Services, such as credentials, personal information, current balance, etc., but also to perform gestures on the infected device."