Beware of these links on WhatsApp! Delhi Police issues warning

If you receive any links on WhatsApp offering free access to video streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, then do not click on it. It can be a scam. Scammers are now sending malicious links that could steal your personal data. Scammers might also steal your banking details in this way.

Delhi Police Cybercrime issued a warning on Twitter in this regard. The law enforcement agency has urged people not to click on any such malicious links and break the chain by not forwarding malicious links to their friends and family. Multiple antivirus engines have already detected and blocked the malicious links.

"These messages have URLs/Links which are flagged as malicious by multiple antivirus engines. The Links have been blocked…. WARNING... Never click on such links. Never forward to others," the DCP Cybercime’s tweet read.

In the Twitter post, they shared a series of photos of which attested to what they said. In one of the photos, the URL was given, which read, "Get 2 months of Amazon Premium Free anywhere in the world for 60 days. http://profilelist.xyz/? livestream."

Attackers might also attempt to install malware on your device to steal your personal information, including your financial details such as credit or debit card details.

Visible mistakes by scamsters

One such message has an error that says 'Amazon Premium' instead of 'Amazon Prime'.

Also, if you see 'profilelist' in the URL, then this link might be malicious.