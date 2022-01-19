Beware! Fraud trap in the name of KYC update - How Jamtara gang tried to cheat a cyber expert

Jamtara, a small village in eastern Jharkhand's hinterland has become digital India's underbelly. The frequently-used 'cyber' in Hindi and Bengali refers to cybercrime and those dabbling in petty and serious online frauds. There are thousands of 'cybers' in this area, about 250 km northeast of Kolkata.

In a latest, the Jamtara gang is said to be active in Kolkata city again and cyber ​​expert Sandeep Sengupta exposes these scams. He says that a lot of people receive calls from different companies everyday. However, some calls are very crucial as fraudsters may be hiding behind those calls.

Cyber ​​expert Sandeep Sengupta was one of them who recently received such a fraud phone call. Taking advantage of people's ignorance or misunderstanding, these fraudsters posing as bank managers or call centre executives try to take out essential bank details from the customers and in no time clear their bank accounts of all the money.

Cybercriminal gangs in the region operate using an insidious web of SIM cards, digital wallets and bank accounts opened using fake KYC documents. The latest victim in their net is Sandeep Sengupta, a Cyber ​​Expert who talked to Zee 24 about his ordeal.

Sengupta received a call from an apparent mobile service provider, calling for a KYC update. Sandeep Sengupta says the person who called him up asked him to go to Play Store for KYC update and install an app called 'Team Viewer Quick Support'. He says he informed the police as soon as he received the fraud phone call.

What is Team Viewer Quick Support

Sandeep Sengupta says that Team Viewer Quick Support app is actually a remote desktop tool.

By installing it on the phone and sharing the PIN number, fraudsters get full access to the phone instantly.

This app can completely take away the remote access of one's phone.

The fraudster will be able to access the bank account number and internet banking information.

These fraudsters can also access different passwords and photos-videos from the phone.

Cyber ​​expert Sandeep Sengupta has advised everyone to be aware of such scams.

What does he suggest

If you fall into the trap in any way, turn off the mobile data immediately.

In that case the online link will be lost before the money is smuggled from the bank.

He warns that no banks or organisations ask for confidential information or OTP.

If someone asks for such information, you should understand that it is a fraud call.