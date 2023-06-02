Search icon
‘Bestseller’ Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 25,900 on Flipkart after Rs 36,099 discount

Apple iPhone 13 will be a two-year-old flagship soon but it can still compete with most of the premium smartphones available in the market.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most-selling iPhone models till date and as per Flipkart, it is their ‘Bestseller’. The Apple iPhone 13 is currently the most value for money iPhone available in the market as it has almost identical specifications as the flagship Apple iPhone 14. To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. However, the Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 25,900 on Flipkart after Rs 36,099 off. Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off, In addition to this, buyers can get 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card. This brings Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 58,900. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 33,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 25,900 from Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback. It  offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice.

Apple iPhone 13 will be a two-year-old flagship soon but it can still compete with most of the premium smartphones available in the market. The Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. 

