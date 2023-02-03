Search icon
Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000, from Realme 10 Pro 5G to Samsung Galaxy F23, Vivo T1 5G

Today, there are tons of smartphone options to choose from, these phones will have all the amazing features but won't break the bank. We have compiled a list of the best smartphones with top-notch features under Rs 20,000, take a look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

FIle Photo

Smartphones, in this time and age, have become a necessity but not everyone wants to buy or can afford luxury smartphones and prefer buying budget-friendly phones with all the latest features. Today, there are tons of smartphone options to choose from, these phones will have all the amazing features but won't break the bank. 

We have compiled a list of the best smartphones with top-notch features under Rs 20,000, take a look 

Realme 10 Pro 5G 
Price: Ra 18,999 

Realme 9 Pro's unique design, combined with the strength of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, makes it a serious competitor for rival companies. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is available in three variants in the market - 6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone has a 108MP primary rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera and comes in three colours - Hyperspace, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter. 

Vivo T1 5G
Price: Rs 15,990 

With a massive 6.58-inch display, Vivo T1 5G has a multi-touch Screen and a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo T1 5G offers an exceptional rear camera setup with 50MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors and a 16MP front-facing camera. It comes in three colours - Starlight Black, Rainbow Fantasy, and Silky White. This phone also comes in three different variants - 4GB+128GB for Rs 15,990, 6GB+128GB for Rs 16,990, and 8GB+128GB for Rs 19,990.

Redmi Note 12 5G
Price: Rs 19,999

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 5G, priced at Rs 19,999, is one of the top sub-20000 alternatives for playing high graphics games like Call of Duty, BGMI, and others. A 6.67-inch Full HD+AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a triple-rear camera configuration is also included. The phone comes in two storage options - 4GB/6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage. It also has three colour options - Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue. 

Samsung Galaxy F23
Price: Rs 15,649 

The Samsung Galaxy F23 offers a 5,000mAh battery and 25W charging capability. It also boasts a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U display and a powerful Snapdragon 750G chipset. The phone comes with a 50MP triple camera setup and is available in three colours - Copper Blush, Forest Green, and Aqua Blue. It can be bought on Amazon for Rs 14,649 for the 4GB+128GB model and Rs 15,649 for the 6GB+128GB model.

OnePlus Nord CE Lite 5G 
Price: Rs 18,999

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the company's first venture into the budget market, despite its well-established reputation for premium build quality and market dominance. There is a 64-megapixel camera on the back and a 12-megapixel camera up front. It has a large battery capacity (5000 mAh) and charges quickly. There are two colour options - Black Dusk and Blue Tide.

