The Railway Men ranks third among most watched non-English shows on Netflix globally, trends across 36 countries

Maximise your space with stylish and versatile corner shelves on Amazon

Meet man who founded firms worth over Rs 18000 crore, sold one to Flipkart, got Rs 640 crore from Tata, net worth is...

This great filmmaker faced controversy for having three wives at the same time, married 18-year-old actress at age 55

Best Gaming Laptops under Rs80000 exclusively on Amazon

8 worst pandemics that shook the World

Most popular Indian films of 2023

Best dressed actors at Sam Bahadur screening

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This great filmmaker faced controversy for having three wives at the same time, married 18-year-old actress at age 55

Salman Khan's biggest box office flop earned only Rs 90 lakh, director quit cinema, heroine never got work in Bollywood

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

Technology

Best Gaming Laptops under Rs80000 exclusively on Amazon

Laptops are essential devices today. Life and work just can't happen without them. Here's a must-read shopping list for you to consider.

DNA Web Desk

Nov 30, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Life without laptops in the modern world is challenging to fathom. Laptops have become essential tools that seamlessly integrate into our daily routines. They serve as hubs for communication, work, entertainment, and information access. Laptops enable remote work, online learning, and collaboration with colleagues or friends, breaking down geographical barriers. They offer quick access to a vast wealth of knowledge and resources through the internet, fostering personal growth and education. So what to wait grab the best deals and offers on Amazon. Check out quickly. 

HP Victus Gaming laptop

* It comes with a 10-core 12th Gen Intel Core i7H processor 

* It allows immersive and realistic gameplay, speedy data processing, video editing and rendering. 

* You can indulge in long gaming marathons without running out of space

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming laptop

* With 16GB of RAM that amples of memory and storage for demanding tasks

* Get your video editing and gaming done without any hindrance

* Enjoy the best sound with Acer PurifiedVoice

Dell gaming laptop

* A well compounding solution featuring an Intel core i5- 12500H with a 12th Gen processor

* The graphics are powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTS 3050 wIth 4GB memory

* The laptop's 15.6 inch display with a brightness of 250 nits

Lenovo Ideapad gaming 3 laptop

* A stylish and verastile gaming laptop wth a Intel processor of 11th Gen

* A display of 15.6HD display that gives a refresh rate of 120Hz 

