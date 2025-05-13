Bengaluru Police has now become more vigilant not only in the city but on social media as well. It will soon launch a new platform, based on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, to monitor and analyse social media and other online platforms. The police will start this initiative to strengthen its monitoring and tracking capabilities over the online content as well. As social media has become a new tool to spread misleading messages or different media that spread hatred, threat and other harmful ideas, Bengaluru police would be able to catch every perpetrator with its AI-based monitoring tool.

Bengaluru Police has now become more vigilant not only in the city but on social media as well. It will soon launch a new platform, based on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, to monitor and analyse social media and other online platforms. The police will start this initiative to strengthen its monitoring and tracking capabilities over the online content as well. As social media has become a new tool to spread misleading messages or different media that spread hatred, threat and other harmful ideas, Bengaluru police would be able to catch every perpetrator with its AI-based monitoring tool.

AI-based monitoring tool- how useful is it?

A senior police officer said, “For instance, once keywords are entered, AI will help identify communal, false, misleading, and threatening content on social media.” The police have called for tender for AI-based social media monitoring & analysis platform, “which will cater to users who need to monitor specific entities, such as organisations, brands, or topics”. “It will also help manage monitoring campaigns, understand online conversations, assess sentiment, identify key influencers, and generate intelligence reports,” the document related to the tender read.

The platform will offer AI-driven insights to recommend actions that need to be taken to stop and prevent harmful content and help in curating responses to online engagements. It will also offer data collection which would be automated and from a variety of online sources, both national and international, over all major social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok, as well as video platforms like YouTube and Vimeo.

Not just social media, the information will be gathered from news media, open community channels, forums and more. The platform also has the capability to juggle multiple sources of data, that makes it adaptable as it can scale and take on more as future needs arise.