Be among first few to get Apple iPhone 14 series in India: Check price, bank offers, where to buy

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Are you considering upgrading to the Apple iPhone 14? Be among the first to get the Apple iPhone 14 series as the latest iPhone from Apple are now available for pre-order. Choose the phone's model, size, and colour. Alternatively, you may save up to Rs 58730 by trading in a functional, older model when purchasing an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Max. The phone can be acquired via authorised Apple dealers

The 128GB iPhone 14 Pro costs Rs 1,29,900 in India, while the 256GB model costs Rs 1,39,900, the 512GB model costs Rs 1,59,900, and the 1TB model costs Rs 1,79,900.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with 128 GB storage costs Rs 1,39,900 (about $233). You may acquire 256GB of storage space for 1,49,900 Indian rupees. The 512 GB variant is priced at Rs 1,69,900, while the 1 TB model is priced at Rs 1,89,900. The iPhone 14 is already available for pre-order, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be available on September 16.

What is the Apple trade-in process?

If you chose to trade in your existing iPhone, Apple will credit you anywhere between Rs 2200 to Rs 58730.00. By trading in certain approved gadgets, you may obtain rapid credit toward the purchase of a new iPhone via Apple's trade-in programme. The price decrease depends on the phone's manufacturer, model and condition of the device.

Here's how to order an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max

Step 1: Visit the Apple Store or click- https://www.apple.com/in/shop/buy-iphone/.

Step 2: Choose your iPhone 14 model, size, and color.

Step 3: Click on Apple Trade-In if you want to exchange an older phone.

Step 4: Follow the instructions, answer the questions, and place the order.