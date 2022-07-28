What is BGMI and why is it trending on Twitter?

What is BGMI? | Photo: File

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) the Indian version of Players Unknown Battleground (PUBG) is trending on Twitter due to its mysterious disappearance from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. People can not find the most popular mobile game in the country on both the app stores.

If searched, other games appear but not BGMI. While it isn't clear why it has vanished, many Twitter users fear it has been banned by the government. They claim that BGMI has met PUBG's fate. PUBG was banned in India two years ago.

A Google spokesperson told TechCrunch that they have received a government order. “On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India," the spokesperson added.

What is BGMI?

BGMI is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by Krafton. The game was released on July 2, 2021, for Android devices, and for iOS devices, it was released on August 18, 2021.

Both PUBG and BGMI were developed by South Korean company Krafton Inc. Since PUBG was published in India by China's Tencent, the government had banned PUBG in India. BGMI was launched after PUBG was banned. For all practical purposes, both the games are the same.

