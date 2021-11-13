Big chance for Battlegrounds Mobile India players to win Rs 12.5 lakh - Know details here

In some good news for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans, Jio and MediaTek have launched ‘Gaming Masters 2.0', the second edition of their e-sports tournament that has a prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakh.

Both Jio and non-Jio users can participate in ‘Gaming Masters 2.0'. There is no participation fee for the same.

Gaming Masters 2.0 schedule:

The ‘Gaming Masters 2.0' tournament will be a three-month-long event that will start on November 23 and end on January 10.

Qualifier 1 will start from November 23 and will go on till November 27.

Qualifier 2 will be held from November 30 to December 4.

Qualifier 3 starts from December 7 till December 11.

Qualifier 4 will be held from December 14 till December 18.

The ‘road to finale' will begin on December 21.

Jio will also stream matches on JioGames Watch, JioTV HD Esports Channel, Facebook, and JioGames YouTube Channel.