Battlegrounds Mobile India: BIG changes in BGMI every player must know

In an important update for Battlegrounds Mobile India players, the much-anticipated Virus Infection game mode update is now available. This mode will let you fight your enemies either as humans or zombies. There are three rounds in this mode, and your goal, if you are a zombie, is to infect humans, while as a human, you have to protect yourself from getting infected.

Additionally, the Payload 2.0 mode also brings high-power weapons in the game, and helicopters.

These modes are inspired by PUBG Mobile. To get the new modes, you need to be on Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6.5 update.

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced in an Instagram post that both the new modes - Payload 2.0 and Virus Infection - are now available for players.

Virus Infection Mode:

Here, players have to join forces either with the zombies or with the human clan. And there can be only one winning team.

As zombies, the goal is to infect as many humans as possible. Humans, if they survive till the last three people remain, become ‘Heroes’.

Payload 2.0 Mode:

This is a super-violent and noisy mode that brings what the game calls ‘Super Weapons’.