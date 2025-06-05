AI is here to take our jobs. Take 5 years from now, and some jobs will literally disappear. These jobs will no longer require human interventions and only AI will be enough to do the job. As per a few reports, there are 8 types of jobs that will be affected in the coming years.

AI is here to take our jobs. Take 5 years from now, and some jobs will literally disappear. These jobs will no longer require human interventions and only AI will be enough to do the job. As per a few reports, there are 8 types of jobs that will be affected in the coming years. Are your jobs in this list? Let's take a look.

Human Resources (HR) will get fired

AI will be widely used in the hiring process for the companies, from filtering CVs to analyzing candidate data. Human resource jobs will be soon replaced by Artificial Intelligence, as companies have started to automate much of the manual HR work. The HR in many companies are being understaffed, and

Drivers and delivery agents are no match to Self driven cars

Remember Tesla's self-driving cars, with no driver? Yes, soon these 'driverless cars' will become Popular in the long run. These have been in the works for a long time. Final version is yet to develop. As soon as this will be introduced, the biggest concern is that drivers will go jobless. Autonomous driving technology is advancing rapidly. Similarly, delivery agents will be affected as why need a delivery agent, when self driven vehicles can do the job?

Coders about to feel the heat

Coding sector, especially the entry level jobs, will be affected the most . Coding will be an easy task for the AI. Even now, Google and Open AI are utilizing AI to automate simple coding. Developers will have to upskill them to beat the AI.

AI will make 'hackers' jobless

AI will be used for cyber security, but what if it will be used for cyber scamming too? Everyone can be a hacker with an AI tool, it just needs to be used 'the right way' or we can say, 'the wrong way' for carrying out cyber attacks. AI tools can simplify everything, from creating quicker and more sophisticated attacks to eliminating the need for manual intervention.

AI- a better writer?

Gone days, when CEOs had personal assistants to do day-to-day work, like writing emails and reports. AI will task over very quickly. A short prompt will sort all things out, within seconds. This includes shortening emails and reports. What's interesting is that AI avatars will soon become personal assistants.

Sales jobs will see more AI intervention

All sales related work can be taken care of by Artificial intelligence, from sending messages and responding to replies. Sales workers will be affected and have to find a new job. Let's take example, AI chatbots and software such as Klarna's AI assistant completed 2.3 million customer conversations in 2024, two-thirds of its customer care work, replacing the work of almost 700 people, as per reports.

Restaurants will have more AI than humans

Some stores and restaurants in Japan and South Korea have no workers or staff. The whole purchasing and ordering thing is done by machines. Well, that won't be limited to some stores or countries. But in the future, AI machines will take over stores and restaurants. For say in India, many cities including Kolkata and London, food is being served with the help of robots.

Social media branding - AI driven

Social media branding will become more AI driven. Moreover, ad production, and customer data analysis, that require a complete team, will be easily replaced by AI.

But don't worry people, AI can't take over everyone's job right? To instruct AI, human intervention is extremely crucial. Moreover, as per a 2023 report by Goldman Sachs, while many jobs could be partly automated, most roles will still need human input in some form.