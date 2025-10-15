Bad news for employees: THIS tech giant to slash workforce by 15 percent; not Google, Meta, Infosys,TCS; it is...

Although the exact number of affected employees and timing are unclear, the recent move reflects Amazon's strategic shift toward artificial intelligence and efficiency. This move comes after the company cut around 27,000 corporate jobs in 2022 and 2023.

Amid heavy investment in artificial intelligence products, tech companies are undergoing major staff reductions. Tech giants like Google, TCS, Infosys and Meta have cut down their workforce considerably to emphasise heavily on reallocating talent and capital to pursue the AI revolution, which is shifting priorities and making some roles obsolete. In the latest development, Amazon has eyed massive layoffs of 15 per cent or more, as per reports.



As per reports by Fortune, Amazon has aimed to slash 15 per cent of staff in its human resources department, besides some other roles, in a new round of layoffs. Amazon's HR team, known internally as the People eXperience Technology team or PTX, has over 10,000 staff globally. Amazon's other core consumer business departments could also see some impact, sources told the publication. Although the exact number of affected employees and timing are unclear, the recent move reflects Amazon's strategic shift toward artificial intelligence and efficiency, following smaller layoffs in its consumer devices, Wondery podcast, and AWS divisions earlier this year.



Amazon on AI investment

Amazon has plans to invest over $100 billion in 2025 to expand its AI data centers and cloud computing infrastructure for both internal use and customer sales. Andy Jassy, in a company memo, stressed the importance of AI adoption to employees. “Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company,” he wrote. “We expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company,” he added.

This move comes after the company cut around 27,000 corporate jobs in 2022 and 2023 under CEO Andy Jassy's leadership. Meanwhile, the company is planning to hire 250,000 workers for the holiday season, including full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles. The company will pay temporary workers an average of $19 per hour and permanent employees an average of $23 per hour.